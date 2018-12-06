Bodyguard star Richard Madden ‘blown away’ with Golden Globe nod

Rave reviews for Richard Madden’s lead performance in BBC hit series Bodyguard have secured the Scottish actor his first Golden Globe nomination.

Madden, 32, received a nod in the best actor in a TV drama category. Bodyguard was also nominated for best drama series where it will go up against fellow BBC series Killing Eve.

The recognition comes with some of Britain’s biggest stars set to go head to head for gongs.

Olivia Colman and Emily Blunt were both nominated in the best actress in a comedy or musical category for their turns in The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns respectively.

Claire Foy will compete against Rachel Weisz in the supporting actress category for their turns in First Man and The Favourite, where Weisz will also take on co-star Emma Stone.

In the television section, Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant are both in the running for the best actor in a limited series or TV movie category.

Cumberbatch picked up a nod for the Sky Atlantic series Patrick Melrose, while Grant was recognised for his turn as Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Madden said of his nomination: “I’m just blown away. I never expected to get a nomination or anything like that. It seemed so far away and foreign to me.”

Ben Whishaw, who plays Grant’s co-star, was also nominated in the supporting category.

Rosamund Pike, who plays war correspondent Marie Colvin in A Private War, landed a nod in the best actress in a drama category, while Christian Bale is nominated for best actor in a comedy or musical for playing Dick Cheney in biopic Vice.

Irish actress Caitriona Balfe is nominated for best actress in a TV drama for Outlander, while Thandie Newton received a nod for supporting actress in a limited series and Sacha Baron Cohen received recognition in the best actor in a musical or comedy TV series for Who Is America.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have both been nominated for Golden Globes for A Star Is Born.

The musical drama will go up against Black Panther, Blackkklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and If Beale Street Could Talk in the category of best picture (drama).

The Golden Globes will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on 6 June.

