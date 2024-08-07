A new beauty treatment is making waves in Scotland, and it’s derived from an unexpected source: salmon sperm.

Ameela polynucleotide treatments, an innovative injectable solution based on natural polymerized polynucleotides, are rapidly gaining popularity among beauty enthusiasts. Derived from salmon or trout DNA, the injectable treatment is used to tackle fine lines, tighten skin, and boost production of collagen.

A Scottish medical aesthetic injector, Fiona Ross, has been at the forefront of this trend. Fiona, who founded The Aesthetics Club in 2018, said: “The revitalising powers of fish are well known – that’s why we’re always keen to incorporate them into our diet,” she explained. “Polynucleotides are an amazing way of harnessing these benefits. It takes the refined DNA derived from fish and turns it into a powerful anti-aging solution.”

Polynucleotide injections, which are sourced from salmon semen, have skyrocketed in popularity. This surge is largely due to endorsements from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, who have publicly praised the non-surgical treatment.

Fiona added: “We were one of the first clinics to offer Polynucleotide treatments in Scotland, and it’s become one of our most popular. People are looking for alternatives to Botox to enhance their natural features, and this is one of the best.

“Salmon sperm is a very regenerative product which gives a huge wealth of benefits. It doesn’t change how you look but it does enhance your face, which is what a lot of people are looking for in a treatment.

“It's great for skin beyond your face: such as laxity on your neck or even hand rejuvenation. You can do it anywhere, even stomach, buttocks and thighs. I have had patients treat nearly their full bodies - it’s extremely versatile.

“As far as side effects, the procedure can leave small bruises and bumps, but these disappear within a few days. We’re seeing more and more people looking for treatments that tackle the long-term effects of ageing, with young people trying it as a preventative procedure,” Fiona noted. “The benefits are impressive: skin tightening, collagen production, reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, and even neck rejuvenation. It is also the first product to fight free radicals from under the skin.”

Ameela has quickly become one of the leading brands offering this treatment, though only a few clinics in Scotland currently provide it. Fiona explained how the extraction of the sperm works, saying: “When people hear salmon sperm, they may of course find that concept a bit weird. But it isn’t exactly sperm; the DNA is originally derived from salmon or trout semen, but the nucleus is removed and polynucleotides are derived from that. It isn’t just having fish sperm injected into your face, it’s a clever cocktails of molecules that harvests all the benefits of fish sperm for your skin.”