BBC Scotland reveal plans for flagship Scottish news programme

BBC Scotland chiefs have pledged that its new nightly news programme will be less formal and more conversational than traditional programmes - and say it will depict the world “through Scottish eyes.”

Presenters Martin Geissler and Rebecca Curran are expected to host part of the show from sofas in the open-plan studio space where the programme will be broadcast from, rather than a purpose-built.

Audiences have been promised that The Nine, the new hour-long show backed by a £7 million budget, will be rooted in Scotland but will have a “global ambition.”

READ MORE: Still Game’s farewell to launch new BBC Scotland channel



The new show, which will go out from 9-10 five days a week, will draw on big-name BBC correspondents from around the world, but will also send reporters to major stories to provide dedicated coverage for viewers north of the border.

Hayley Valentine, editor of The Nine, said: “We want the programme to be the world through Scottish eyes. We will have international stories, UK-wide news and Scottish news. We aim to cover the whole of Scotland really well.

“We have the needs of a Scottish audience at the heart of everything we do. That doesn’t mean all the stories will have a Scottish element to them. Big international stories resonate with Scottish audiences, so do big UK-wide stories.

“It’s very much a programme, rather than a bulletin. We have an hour, which feels like a real luxury. It will allow us to make slightly longer films, let interviews breathe and have live guests on the programme.

“We aim to bring audiences the best of the BBC. You will see well-kent faces, big BBC names, alongside the best of what is already in Pacific Quay and in BBC Scotland around the country, as well as the new faces we have brought in.

“We are hoping to bring our audiences something else, We are really focusing on original journalism and stories. We hope to get a reputation for doing pieces that you won’t see elsewhere.

“We recognise that some audiences might think the existing offer from the BBC is quite formal and hasn’t really changed in a long time, especially perhaps for younger audiences who don’t see it as being quite for them.

“We aim to be more informal and conversational and make people feel like it is something that is talking to them. Language is really important to us. We will make sure we don’t use lots of jargon that puts audiences off.”

Gary Smith, BBC Scotland’s head of news and current affairs, added: “The idea of the new channel is to increase our capacity to give viewers in Scotland more programmes in which they see their country and lives reflected back to them. Our news programme has the same ambition.

“The programme will be very different in what we do in Reporting in Scotland as we will be covering the world and the UK, as well as Scotland, and it will be different in the way we tell some stories.”