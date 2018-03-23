Bash Street Kids to take over Dundee museum for Beano anniversary

The Bash Street Kids will stage a takeover of The McManus museum and art gallery in Dundee this summer – and rename it The McMenace.

The signs at the city centre venue will be temporarily redrawn in June to honour the 80th anniversary of the Beano with a new exhibition to celebrate the special birthday for Britain’s longest running comic.

Nigel Parkinson, the Beano illustrator, has created an original comic strip starring the Bash Street Kids in full mischief mode designing the new McMenace sign.

Mike Stirling, Head of Beano Studios Scotland, said: “Dundee is the hometown of the Dandy and Beano, and so for us, there is no better partner than The McManus to celebrate our 80th milestone with.”

The exhibition will take a fun look at the Beano and the Bash Street Kids, who were inspired by pupils in Dundee High School’s playground, which sits just a stone’s throw from the museum and DC Thomson’s headquarters. First published on July 30 1938, the Beano soared in popularity in the post-war years with its weekly circulation peaking at 1.7 million in 1950.

Today, it sells just over 34,700 copies a week and continues to stand its ground long after many of its comic rivals have folded.