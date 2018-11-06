Andrew Fairlie steps down from Gleneagles restaurant due to terminal illness

One of Scotland’s most distinguished chefs has announced he will step down from the country’s only restaurant with two Michelin stars due to a terminal brain tumour.

Andrew Fairlie, 54, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2005, and has undergone three years of chemotherapy and a course of radiotherapy, was told in July that intensive treatment was no longer possible after increased swelling around the tumour began to impact his mobility.

Mr Fairlie will retire from his restaurant at Gleneagles Hotel to arrange a wedding with his partner, Kate White and spend time with family and friends. Head Chef Stevie McLaughlin will take over the restaurant.

Mr Fairlie told The Times: “Giving up my restaurant kitchen was the hardest part,” after bidding farewell to colleagues on Saturday.

“The fact that I’ll never be back, never have that buzz and atmosphere of the kitchen again, was very emotional. But it’s dangerous for me to be there. I’d just be a liability.

He added: “I had so many sleepless nights worrying that my life’s work would turn to dust. My worst case scenario was that Gleneagles would take back the space and give it to some other chef.

“I am very grateful that it is not the case and that my legacy will continue.”