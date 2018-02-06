Analysis: Creative Scotland's funding cuts post-mortem will be 'long and painful'

It is less than two weeks since Creative Scotland made its long-awaited announcement on who would be guaranteed its support for the next three years.

But it must have felt a lot longer than that for chief executive Janet Archer and her staff, with criticism raining down on them, day and night, ever since.

To say it was a huge surprise that 20 different companies were completely stripped of long-term funding weeks after it was awarded an extra £16.6 million a year from the Scottish Government is a huge understatement.

Creative Scotland had been briefing for months of the grim consequences that would follow if it suffered a cut in funding in its budget settlement.

In reality, the government had been working since the beginning of last year to ensure that the quango’s regular funding pot was protected in the face of declining lottery income. Confirmed in December,

it was perceived, rightly or wrongly, as a rescue deal. Surely it was a matter of Creative Scotland steadying the ship with its funding announcement? If only it was that simple.

It has faced growing demands for funding ever since its formation in 2010 and appears to be woefully under-funded.

The regular funding hierarchy may appear out of date, but such companies are the bedrock of the sector. Removing some completely was a high-risk strategy Ms Archer and her team should have known would backfire.

The widely-held perception is that they blundered into it. It also looked as if they had targeted companies working with children, women and disabled artists.

With criticism also heading in her direction, culture secretary Fiona Hyslop was left with no option but to intervene. It has since been a matter not if but when.

The end result has left some companies celebrating, but a bitter after-taste for others.

With a full review of the process promised by Ms Archer, the post-mortem is likely to be long and painful.