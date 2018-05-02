Actress Jenna Coleman spotted filming new drama in Glasgow

Have your say

Former Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman was spotted filming in Glasgow city centre today.

The 31-year-old actress was spotted outside the Gallery of Modern Art as she films new scenes for BBC drama The Cry.

The Blackpool-born actress will star alongside Top of the Lake star Ewen Leslie in the BBC1 psychological thriller, which has also been filmed in Australia.

The four-part series follows Jenna’s character Joanna and her husband Alistair as they come to terms with the tragedy of their baby being abducted from a small coastal town.