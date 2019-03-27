9 of the best pubs near Hampden Park

Whether you're following Scotland or your local club these nine pubs and bars will serve you well before kick-off.

Beechwood

This no-frills, no-nonsense, unpretentious pubs offers a decent selection of beer, ample space for fans and a multi-TV setup.

Best of all this Mount Florida pub is located just a two minute walk from Hampden park's South Stand.

Visit: 156 Ardmay Crescent, G44 4PP

Church on the Hill

Recently renovated, the Church on the Hill has emerged as a must-visit pub in Glasgow's south side. The swankily decorated bar serves a cracking array of burgers, as well as a terrific array of ales, spirits and cocktails.

Visit: 16 Algie Street, G41 3DJ

Montford House

Travelling fans looking for a quick meal and a pint before international or club fixtures at Hampden should consider taking refuge at Montford House. Recently taken over by new management, Montford House has received praise in recent months for its enormous portions and variety of dishes.

Visit: 23-27 Curtis Avenue, G44 4QD

The Ivory Hotel

Supporters are guaranteed a good feed at the Ivory Hotel which specialises in quality pub grub, often with a Scottish twist. Menu favourites include Thai scented mussel &

seafood broth, and haggis, neeps and tatties.

Visit:2-4 Camphill Avenue,G41 3AY

Clockwork Beer Company

The staff at this microbrewery pride themselves on their knowledge of all things beer.

Whether you're after an IPA or stout the Clockwork Beer Company will more than likely be able to cater for you.

Visit: 1153-1155 Cathcart Road, G42 9HB

Armstrongs

Boasting a multi-screen setup and a beer garden Armstrong's is a great venue for fans travelling en masse to support their team in a cup final.

Visit: 136 Battlefield Road, G42 9JT

The Old Smiddy

Fans looking for decent value grub should head to the Old Smiddy and take advantage of their special meal deals. Staffed by friendly and welcoming barpersons, the Old Smiddy serves as a pleasant pit stop before a trip to Hampden Park.

Visit: 131 Old Castle Road, G44 5TJ

International Bar

Before you take in Scotland's next home or away match consider heading to the International Bar for a reasonably priced pint minutes away from the national stadium. Staff at the International will be more than happy to invite travelling members of the Tartan Army.

Visit:467 Aikenhead Road, G42 0PR

McNeill's

With it's live music and welcoming atmosphere McNeill's is the perfect place to soak up the pre-match atmosphere.

Visit: 106 Torrisdale Street, G42 8YD