The pretty 17th Century harbour town of Portsoy in Aberdeenshire is among places recommended by readers to visit. PIC: Markus Trienke/Flickr.

9 lesser-known Scottish towns and villages that are worth a visit

We all know the big destinations in Scotland that pull the visitors - but what about the many gems that are often overlooked?

As the famous attractions burst at the seams, it is worth remembering that Scotland is crammed with quaint, interesting and beautiful spots that deserve our attention. We look at 9 places that are well worth a visit - and offer a true slice of Scottish life.

1. St Monans, Fife

Reader Margaret Lumley recommended a trip to St Monans on in Fife. "I loved the village with its church, zig zag piers, salt pans, windmill and great takeaway fish and chips."
Creative Commons/Ian Dick
2. Rumbling Bridge Gorge, Kinross-shire

Rumbling Bridge Gorge in Kinross-shire was recommended by reader Andrea Birnie. The tiny village is dominated by the double bridge and deep gorge into the River Devon with walks and trails taking visitors into the beauty spot.
www.geograph.org.uk/William Starkey
3. Preston Mill, East Lothian

Reader Debbie Neilson recommended a trip to Preston Mill near East Linton.The architectural oddity has a curious Dutch-style conical roof with the mill used commercially until 1959.
www.geograph.org/Ian Lees
4. Edzell, Angus

Fiona Keith from Montrose said the small village of Edzell in Angus has much to offer. The Blue Door walk from Gannochy Bridge, the Rocks of Solitude, the village cafes and pop-up antiques shop are all worth a look.
