7 dream jobs currently up for grabs in Scotland

After a career change? Take a look at these seven dream jobs currently available in Scotland.

Character Artist, Rockstar North, Edinburgh

Fancy designing a Grand Theft Auto character?

Edinburgh video games giant Rockstar North are currently seeking animators to help design their next generation of characters.

The desired candidate should be capable of designing "realistic humans and clothing drapery to the very highest standard".

Apply here: rockstargames.com

Head Sommelier, The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterader

The illustrious five-star hotel are recruiting a head sommelier to join their world-class food and drink team.

The sommelier will head the hotel's team of wine professionals and maintain the hotel's standards of excellence.

A passion for wine and whisky tasting is essential.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Gardener, Edinburgh Zoo, Edinburgh

There are few settings more exotic in the capital than Edinburgh Zoo - a haven for animal and plant lovers.

The zoo are currently recruiting a gardener to help maintain their grounds, as well as animal enclosures.

Job perks include working alongside giant pandas, asiatic lions and chimpanzees

Apply here: rzss.org.uk

Patisserie Chef, Cuckoo's Bakery, Edinburgh

If you see yourself as the next Mary Berry or Paul Hollywood, this job at Cuckoo's Bakery in Edinburgh may be for you.

The team at the Leith bakery are recruiting a patisserie chef to join their creative team.

No word on whether employees are entitled to lick mixture bowls.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Kennel Person, Ministry of Defence, Faslane

The Ministry of Defence are seeking a Kennel Person to work closely with their impeccably behaved pooches.

The role involves the exercising, grooming and feeding of the bases pack of dogs. Candidates must be capable of controlling large dogs, weighing an average of 80-90 pounds.

Apply here: civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk

Commercial Soccer Academy Coordinator, Celtic Football Club, Glasgow

A dream job for fans of the Glasgow club.

The current Scottish Premiership champions are recruiting a Commercial Soccer Academy Coordinator to join their team.

Candidates will ensure the smooth running of the club's prestigious football academy.

Apply here: celticfc.net

Diver, Deep Sea World, North Queensferry

Working in close proximity with sharks might not be the choice of job for most people. For lovers of the sea, however, working up close and personal with the sharp toothed predators is a dream job.

Aquarium, Deep Sea World are currently seeking a part time diver to maintain their enormous 4.5 million litre tank

Apply here: asproparks.com

