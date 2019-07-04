35 of Scotland’s best far-flung pubs according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide As the 2019 edition of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is released, here are some from the further reaches of Scotland and renowned for their great ale. The CAMRA Good Beer Guide lists 334 pubs across Scotland with 74 new pubs entering the list this year. 1. Whitebridge Hotel Whitebridge, IV2 6UN Google Maps other Buy a Photo 2. Mackays Hotel (Cocktail Bar) 1 Ebenezer Place, Union Street, Wick, KW1 5ED Google Maps other Buy a Photo 3. Morefield Motel North Road, Ullapool, IV26 2TQ Google Maps other Buy a Photo 4. Sligachan Hotel (Seumas Bar) Sligachan, Isle of Skye, IV47 8SW Google Maps other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 9