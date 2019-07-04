These are some of Scotland's best far-flung pubs according to CAMRA (Photo: Google Maps)

35 of Scotland’s best far-flung pubs according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide

As the 2019 edition of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is released, here are some from the further reaches of Scotland and renowned for their great ale.

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide lists 334 pubs across Scotland with 74 new pubs entering the list this year.

Whitebridge, IV2 6UN

1. Whitebridge Hotel

Whitebridge, IV2 6UN
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
1 Ebenezer Place, Union Street, Wick, KW1 5ED

2. Mackays Hotel (Cocktail Bar)

1 Ebenezer Place, Union Street, Wick, KW1 5ED
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
North Road, Ullapool, IV26 2TQ

3. Morefield Motel

North Road, Ullapool, IV26 2TQ
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
Sligachan, Isle of Skye, IV47 8SW

4. Sligachan Hotel (Seumas Bar)

Sligachan, Isle of Skye, IV47 8SW
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9