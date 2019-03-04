25 of Billy Connolly’s best jokes, one-liners and quips
We compiled some of "The Big Yin's" finest jokes, observations and quips - here are 25 of his finest lines:
There are two seasons in Scotland: June and Winter.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesnt try it on.
A well-balanced person has a drink in each hand.
Scotland has the only football team in the world that does a lap of disgrace.
