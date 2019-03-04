No one tells a joke like Glasgow's Billy Connolly

25 of Billy Connolly’s best jokes, one-liners and quips

Laugh till you're sore with 25 of Billy Connolly's best jokes.

We compiled some of "The Big Yin's" finest jokes, observations and quips - here are 25 of his finest lines:

1. There are two seasons in Scotland\: June and Winter.

2. Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesnt try it on.

3. A well-balanced person has a drink in each hand.

4. Scotland has the only football team in the world that does a lap of disgrace.

