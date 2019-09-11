Scotland's quirkiest pubs

20 of Scotland's most unusual and quirky pubs that you need to try

Feeling a little bored of your usual pub haunts?

Spice up your next pint with a visit to some of the quirkiest pubs Scotland has to offer.

This central Edinburgh pub isn't just one of Edinburgh's oldest licensed premises - it also has its very own bowling alley. Might be worth grabbing your drinks after playing.

1. The Sheep Heid Inn, Edinburgh

This central Edinburgh pub isn't just one of Edinburgh's oldest licensed premises - it also has its very own bowling alley. Might be worth grabbing your drinks after playing.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
This gorgeous pub on Skye is one of the oldest on the islands and can be accessed by crossing the Fairy Bridge. it sits in a historic village designed by architect Thomas Telford and was also the singer Donovan's local.

2. The Stein Inn, Isle of Skye

This gorgeous pub on Skye is one of the oldest on the islands and can be accessed by crossing the Fairy Bridge. it sits in a historic village designed by architect Thomas Telford and was also the singer Donovan's local.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Music history buff? This legendary Glasgow venue is the place for you - Oasis were famously signed here in 1993. The pub has also seen the likes of Radiohead and the Killers pass through and continues to host great live music.

3. King Tut's Wah Wah Hat, Glasgow

Music history buff? This legendary Glasgow venue is the place for you - Oasis were famously signed here in 1993. The pub has also seen the likes of Radiohead and the Killers pass through and continues to host great live music.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
The Drovers Inn is notable for its interesting decor - with stuffed animals lining the walls inside. Each room is also individually styled if you'd like to stay the night - though the pub is also said to be haunted.

4. The Drovers Inn, Loch Lonmond

The Drovers Inn is notable for its interesting decor - with stuffed animals lining the walls inside. Each room is also individually styled if you'd like to stay the night - though the pub is also said to be haunted.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5