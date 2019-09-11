20 of Scotland's most unusual and quirky pubs that you need to try

This gorgeous pub on Skye is one of the oldest on the islands and can be accessed by crossing the Fairy Bridge. it sits in a historic village designed by architect Thomas Telford and was also the singer Donovan's local.
Music history buff? This legendary Glasgow venue is the place for you - Oasis were famously signed here in 1993. The pub has also seen the likes of Radiohead and the Killers pass through and continues to host great live music.
The Drovers Inn is notable for its interesting decor - with stuffed animals lining the walls inside. Each room is also individually styled if you'd like to stay the night - though the pub is also said to be haunted.