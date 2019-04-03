16 sweets that’ll make you feel nostalgic if you grew up in Scotland
Scotland’s love affair with all things sweet is well-known and it’s no surprise that we have a rich history in not just consuming them but also making them.
Here are our pick of those sweets you’ll remember if you grew up in – or had relatives who lived in – Scotland.
1. Edinburgh Rock
Don't be fooled by the name, this crumbly chalky sweet was quite different from traditional Rock found in the rest of the UK. The pastel-hued treat was first created in the 19th century.
ts licence
Toby Williams
2. Creamola Foam
Like a sweet from the future of 1980 - with several flavours including raspberry, orange and later cola - the sweet fizzy drink that resulted from mixing water with the crystals was almost magical.
TSPL
3. Soor Plooms
Scots for Sour Plums, these sharp tasting boiled sweets were enough to make you sook your cheeks in.
4. Berwick Cockles
These cockle shaped sweets were hard boiled, striped and tasted strongly of mint.
View more