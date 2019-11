From children dressing up Guy Fawkes effigies to organised displays across the city, here are some pictures from the past showing how Edinburgh residents celebrated November the 5th.

1. Calton Hill bonfire 1964 Bonfire at Calton Hill in 1964. TSPL

2. West Pilton Children enjoying a bonfire at West Pilton in 1973. TSPL

3. Bonfire and fireworks 1958 Canaan Lodge Children's bonfire and fireworks for Guy Fawkes Day. TSPL

4. Silverknowes 1964 Children piling up their bonfire at Silverknowes in 1964. TSPL

