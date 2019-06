But while these institutions may have bitten the dust, our collective memories of them will never fade. From Brattisani's wonderful fish and chips to the great engineering works at Ferranti, we take a look at 15 legendary social institutions from around Edinburgh that are gone but not forgotten.

1. James Thin bookshops A favourite of Edinburgh University students, James Thin stationer and bookseller developed a foothold in Edinburgh during the 20th century, with a number of shops including the famous corner store at South Bridge (now Blackwells).

2. Casey's confectionery Established in the 1930s, Casey's of Edinburgh produced and sold more gobstoppers, soor plooms and dolly mixtures over the years than you could shake a dentist's drill at. The shops at St Mary's Street and Easter Road were the most famous.

3. The Venue, Calton Road Countless great bands played here including The Stone Roses (twice), My Bloody Valentine and The Manic Street Preachers. For a generation, this truly was THE venue. It closed in 2006.

4. Rankins' fruits and flowers Rankins' sold fruit, veg and flowers to generations of Edinburgh folk. This institution boasted various outlets in the Capital including several in the city centre.

