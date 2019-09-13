15 ancient Scottish superstitions and their origins

Many superstitions date back to pagan times, and, in some form, they’re still around today - just as many other customs from the pre-Christian period have died out. Some of them pop up in everyday conversations - ”touch wood”, for example - while others are still adhered to, unconsciously or otherwise (even if you don’t believe that walking under a ladder will bring bad luck, you’d probably still avoid it; a smashed mirror, as well as bringing seven years of bad luck, would be a pain to clean up). Scotland has a unique set of superstitions - some well known, others less so. Since superstitions exist to give protection to the things we hold dear, a majority of them concern the shielding of family members - especially children - from harm. Here are some of the strangest from ancient Scotland.

1. Giving whisky to babies Babies were given whisky to ward off evil spirits. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Oats and water After being given their first dram, babies would then be fed a mixture of oatmeal and water to give them strength. Pixabay other Buy a Photo

3. Lucky cheese When leaving the summer pastures on Lammas Day, August 1, to take cattle back to the strath, a small cheese of curds was made from that days milk for luck and goodwill. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Teething Bannock To cure a child of teething troubles, it would be given a bannock - a flat, round loaf of bread - to play with until a piece broke off, which would then be fed to them. other Buy a Photo

View more