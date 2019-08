There are a number of things that Scotland does very well but scenery and socialising are two that we definitely specialise in, here are the perfect pubs around the country that combine both. (Main picture: Head to Tobermory and the Mishnish).

1. APPLECROSS INN - APPLECROSS, STRATHCARRON With more awards than the number of pints we can sink in an all day session, and set in the heart of some of the most beautiful scenery the country has to offer the Applecross Peninsula the Applecross Inn is a must-visit. summonedbyfells\Flickr other Buy a Photo

2. CLACHAIG INN, BALLACHULISH For an authentic slice of Highland hospitality and scenery that will take your breath away - weather-scarred cliffs and postcard-perfect hills dominate the landscape - the Clachaig is the perfect place to visit. Andrew Bowden\Flickr other Buy a Photo

3. THE MISHNISH - TOBERMORY, ISLE OF MULL A visit to the Isle of Mull's iconic and vibrant harbourfront and its wee yellow house is the perfect way to unwind, and in the Mishnish you'll a roaring log fire, a great range of beer and whisky and amazing service. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. DORES INN - DORES, INVERNESS Found on the southern shore of Loch Ness, the Inn provides guests with unrivalled views of this beautiful loch. Head outside to the shore when it's warm to scan the horizon for a glimpse of the lochs now famous resident. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more