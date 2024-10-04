11 best Scottish family-friendly hotels and resorts for the October holidays

It’s time for a staycation, since school’s out again

It seems like seconds since they went back after the summer break.

However there’s no avoiding the fact that we’re on the cusp of midterm holidays, and Scottish schools will be out from October 14-21.

If you’re hoping to get away, here are a few suggestions.

These places all feature activities that are fun enough to distract your offspring from their phones and tablets for more than two minutes.

Kids love this Victorian resort. Dogs are invited, too. Its high energy attractions include the Aloft Treetop Adventure, pony trekking, laser tag in the woodland, alpaca trekking - leading them, not riding them, as fun as that would be - Sharp Shooters (air rifles, archery and axe throwing), swimming and their Big Country children’s zone, where you can take advantage of gratis daily child care of two hours on every day of your stay. If all else fails, it’s a beautiful area for wholesome countryside walks. They’re currently offering two nights for the price of three, until December 19. The rooms include Family Apartments, Rooms with Bunks, or you could stay at one of their self-catering lodges.

Steathearn House, Ferntower Road, Crieff, 01764 655555, www.crieffhydro.com)

Families can take advantage of bike hire, bushcraft sessions and Archery Tag, which involves bows and arrows and trying not to take anyone’s eye out (don’t worry, they assure us it’s safe). Grab a map from the Seed Store, then follow the new Discovery Trail. It winds through the forest, where treasures and intriguing finds await. As far as accommodation goes, families can pitch their own tent, stay at the bed and breakfast family room, Oystercatcher, which sleeps four, or commandeer one of their lovely self-catering cottages. The largest is Cuttieshillock, to sleep six, and with its own private wood-fired sauna. (That may be the only way to get the kids in the bath).

Glen Dye Estate Office Bridge of Dye Steading, Strachan, Banchory (01330 850689,www.glendyecabinsandcottages.com)

Glen Dye estate | Contributed

DRUMLANRIG CASTLE & GARDENS

You’ve got until the end of October before the adventure park at this castle, dubbed the Pink Palace, closes for the season. Their accommodation consists of self-catering properties, including the very comfortable new addition, Queensberry Cottage, which sleeps six.

Situated near North Berwick, this dog-friendly destination offers gorgeous self-catering luxury lodges with their own hot tubs. The largest is The Laidlaw, which sleeps 10 and features a groovy built-in bunk bedroom for the kids. Those who’re staying at the resort can take advantage of the 13m swimming pool and the Play Barn, which is unique in that it's probably the most aesthetically pleasing and least migraine-promoting soft play we’ve ever seen. After a session, grab lunch at The Orangery, where they serve casual grub, including an appealing kids menu.

North Berwick (01620 671 700,www.whitekirkhill.co.uk)

Tell the kids that this place has its own cinema, or that you can try swimming, junior golf, falconry, paddle boarding, pony trekking or archery, and pester power will soon have you reaching for your wallet. They even have a self guided treasure hunt or an enchanted forest walk, which may involve getting to meet a fairy, unearth a hobbit house or meet some woodland elves. As far as accommodation goes, families can choose from hotel suites, two bedroom Loch Lomond Apartments, two to four bedroom Cameron Club Lodges, or the one to four bedroom Cameron House Lodges.

Loch Lomond, Alexandria (www.cameronhouse.co.uk)

GLENEAGLES

You might be a bit scared of taking sticky-fingered kids to somewhere as fancy as five-star Gleneagles, which has just become the only Scottish hotel to bag itself three Michelin Keys. Never fear, as it bills itself as a family-friendly destination. They’ve got a whole timetable planned for October half term, and it includes orienteering, tree climbing, woodland crafts, bouldering, a stables experience and much more. There may even be an opportunity to meet their ferrets. If the young ‘uns simply want to hang out, there’s the creche, Little Den, for two to eight year olds, or the games room, The Den, for older kids. Many of the hotel’s rooms and suites can interconnect, making them flexible for family rooms,

AUCHRANNIE

This family-friendly resort is just a stone’s throw from the Brodick Ferry Terminal, so the interminable question ‘Are we there yet?’ can stop when you dock. It offers Executive Plus Rooms that include a separate bunk room (for the young executives), Luxury Lodges or Superior Rooms that include Bonbon designer bunk beds that fold down from the walls. Your destination has a swimming pool, and Arran Adventure, which incorporated segways, archery, and bike hire, among other things. They’ve also got The Playbarn soft play, which is open to all, though Auchrannie guests go free. If you’re feeling especially energetic, there’s the Games Hall, where you can try Pickleball, volleyball, badminton, or even shoot some hoops like a pint-sized Michael Jordan. Check out the resort’s current Kids Go Free offer, which runs until the end of June 2025.

Auchrannie Road, Isle of Arran (01770 302 234, www.auchrannie.co.uk)

HARVEST MOON HOLIDAYS

Are you brave enough to stay in one of this destination’s treehouses, in October? You never know, it could be mild enough, and they are equipped with heaters. If it’s too chilly, they also have Beach Cabins and a cottage, which has two double bedrooms, a fire pit for roasting marshmallows, and is also near to the on-site animals, including chickens and alpacas, as well as the honesty shop, bonfire area and Tyninghame beach.

Lochhouses Farm, Tyninghame, East Lothian (www.harvestmoonholidays.com)

NEW LANARK

As long as you don’t use the word ‘educational’ in front of the children, they’ll be keen to visit this restored 18th-century cotton mill. As well as a tour of the historic village, where you can buy treats from the sweet shop, there’s also a soft play area, swimming pool and other fun activities. Stay in the New Lanark Mill Hotel, or in their Waterhouse self-catering cottages.

New Lanark Road, Lanarj (01555 661345, www.newlanark.org)

New Lanark on the map | Contributed

PORTVADIE

Take your water bairns to this marina, on the shores of Loch Fyne. There’s an Ewok village’s worth of accommodation, from cabins and huts to cottages and studio accommodation. Stay over and you can take advantage of the swimming pool (including a toddlers’ pool with water features), kayaking (on Loch Fyne), a chill-out zone with pool table, table tennis and the essential Connect 4. Their Marine Restaurant and Bar has all the usual kids menu suspects, from fish and chips to chicken goujons.

NEWTON FARM HOLIDAYS

Teach your offspring that Old MacDonald isn’t the only farmer, with a stay at this award-winning and affordable destination, which offers self catering or bed and breakfast. It’s a working farm, so the nippers can meet Highland cows, goats and alpacas. Ee-i-ee-i-oh.