10 romantic things to do for couples in Glasgow

Never mind that it’s the city that gave the world the ‘Glasgow kiss’ - there’s actually an abundance romantic things to do in Glasgow.

From scenic walks to cosy bars and restaurants, here are some ways to spend Valentine’s Day - or any day - with your other half.

Ashton Lane in Glasgow's West End

Whether you’re an old-fashioned romantic, cynical or unconventional, Glasgow will warm your heart.

Have breakfast in bed

Treat your darling to breakfast in bed without any effort, courtesy of The Hyndland Cafe. What a wonderful city we live in when you can get a fry-up delivered to your door.

96 Clarence Drive, Glasgow G12 9RN, thehyndlandcafe.com

Kelvingrove Park in the winter

Visit St Valentine’s bones

The story goes that in the late 19th century, a wealthy French family donated a small wooden box labelled “Corpus Valentini Martyris,” or ‘the Body of Saint Valentine’ to the Franciscan church. This was then sent to Saint Francis’ Church, in the Gorbals, where it sat almost unnoticed for over a century, until it was moved to the nearby Blessed St John Duns Scotus in 1999. Now every Valentine’s Day, it’s decorated with flowers while the friars say prayers for lovers. No fewer than 10 sites around the world say they house the St Valentine’s relics, but at least Glasgow has its own claim.

Blessed St John Duns Scotus, 270 Ballater St, Glasgow G5 0YT

Have a picnic in the park

It may be cold but Kelvingrove Park is lovely on any reasonably dry day. Wrap up, pack a flask of tea, go for a walk, then find a scenic spot with a view to fall in love with. If it does get too chilly, have a wander around the grand halls of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Watch a movie at GFT

The Glasgow Film Theatre is always an atmospheric place to catch a film - and even if there’s not a rom-com in sight (and it is Oscars season), it’s sure to satisfy any film-loving companions.

12 Rose St, Glasgow G3 6RB, glasgowfilm.org

Have a stroll along Ashton Lane

Lined with bars and restaurants, quirky Ashton Lane remains one of Glasgow’s liveliest streets. If you're stopping here, Ubiquitous Chip serves up reliably great food, and Brel offers a fantastic selection of beers.

Ashton Lane, Ashton Ln, Glasgow G12 8SJ

Book a table for two

You’re spoilt for choice in Glasgow if you’re looking for a special meal for two. As well as the aforementioned Ubiquitous Chip, some reliably strong options include Rogano (seafood in 1930s surroundings), Mother India’s Cafe (Indian tapas in an intimate atmosphere), Paesano (for the best pizzas in town) or Black Sheep Bistro (comfort food at its finest).

READ MORE: 13 new restaurants and bars to try in Glasgow this winter

Take a lively life-drawing class

Not your average mellow life-drawing event, Dr Sketchy’s Anti-Art School combines circus, cabaret, games, drinking and all things weird and wonderful for an afternoon of outrageous entertainment. It’s on every second Sunday of the month at Stereo.

Stereo, 22-28 Renfield Lane, Glasgow G2 6PH, more info

Watch the sunset from Glasgow’s best vantage point

The Necropolis is an unusual but lovely location for a romantic walk and an unrivalled spot to watch the sun set over the city.

Castle St, Glasgow G4 0UZ

READ MORE: 7 of the best places in Glasgow for pub food

Have a laugh at The Stand

The Stand Comedy Club’s annual events on 14th February might be billed as “Anti-Valentines’, but live comedy can be a memorable date idea. Just don’t sit too near the front or you’ll risk being singled out, with all the awkward squirming that entails. (Although that really would be memorable).

333 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6NG, thestand.co.uk

Find a corner of a cosy pub

There’s nothing quite like a cosy, traditional pub in the winter, and Glasgow has plenty of options. You could try The Pot Still in the city centre, or The Hug and Pint or The Finnieston further west, and there are some more tips here.