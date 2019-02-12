10 fascinating prison mugshots taken in 19th Century Scotland
Their crimes would largely be considered petty by today’s standards but in 19th Century Scotland even stealing a book from a library could land you nine months in jail.
These prison mug shots will go on show in Aberdeen this month as part of the Granite Noir crime writing festival and give a fascinating insight into the criminals - and punishments - of the day.
1. Mary Reilly
Mill worker Mary Reilly fainted in the dock on being sentenced to seven years penal servitude. She stole 39 items of clothing from a widower's home in Dundee and was found with a missing dress at her home in Blairgowrie.