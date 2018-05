Have your say

A man has died after jumping into water at a quarry.

Emergency services were called to Craighall Quarry near Kilmarnock in Ayrshire at around 8.30pm on Monday after reports that a man had jumped in.

Police said the body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from the water at around 11.55pm.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out but officers said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.