Scotland set for huge goalkeeper boost as one-time £13.5m star eyeing international U-turn

Scotland manager Steve Clarke could be set for a huge goalkeeping boost following the injury to Craig Gordon.

The Hearts goalkeeper is ruled out of the remainder of the season after suffering a double leg break on Christmas Eve in a fixture with Dundee United at Tannadice. The country begins its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March with a double header against Cyprus and Spain before two more games in June against Norway and Georgia.

By then, they may be able to call on the services of Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn. The 26-year-old, according to the Scottish Sun, has impressed for the Canaries and will be willing to step up if called up by Clarke for the games in March. He qualifies for Scotland through dad Bryan who represented the national team six times and played for both Aberdeen and Hibs in between a 12-year spell with Norwich.

Angus, who was born in England, has opted to represent his country of birth at international level, featuring for the Under-16, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-20s, as well as earning a dozen caps for the Under-21s. Despite turning down advances from Scotland in the past he would be willing to perform a U-turn if approached once more.

Gunn was once a £13.5million signing for Southampton who bought him from Manchester City. It followed a highly-impressive loan spell with Norwich City. He played 30 times for the Saints but couldn’t hold down the No.1 spot and has returned to Carrow Road via a loan spell at Stoke City.