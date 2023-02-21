Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa admitted he felt his side “looked tired” as they drew 1-1 with Wales in their final Pinatar Cup game this afternoon.

The head coach oversaw a mixed bag of results in the Pinatar Cup, ending the campaign with a win, a draw and a defeat from their week in south-eastern Spain, although Martinez Losa said he saw plenty positives over the last seven days.

“In the three games we played we were the team with more possession, football, high pressing" said the Scotland head coach. “We had our moments where we showed our levels better than Iceland for many moments in the game, better than Philippines and in some moments better than Wales. But I also think there were also moments in this game where Wales showed why they are solid, why they are getting results and are they are the team that they are.

"There have been opportunities for players, young players coming into the team, goals scored by Lauren Davidson (against Philippines) et cetera - so we take the positives.”

An eighth-minute goal from Sophie Howard had given Scotland the perfect start, but Ceri Holland’s strike just before the half time break would hand Wales a share of the spoils in a tight contest.

However, a nasty looking injury to Fiona Brown resulted in a lengthy stoppage at the end of the first half and the head coach felt it paid a part in a quiet second period.

“In the first half we were very good, we put the opponent under pressure, we created chances and opportunity,” said Martinez Losa. “But then I think the injury to Fiona probably dictated a lot of things, especially from an our emotional point of view."

Scotland’s early strike saw had seen them take control of the early stages of the clash and they went close to doubling their lead when neat control in the box from Erin Cuthbert forced Josie Green into an impressive block. However, a moment of magic from Jess Fishlock on 43 minutes played in Holland and she placed calmly beyond the reach of Lee Gibson.

Abi Harrison came close to handing her side the lead again early in the second period when she flicked on Davidson’s inviting cross though it would land inches wide of the right hand post.

Real Madrid forward Caroline Weir then stung the palms of Clark with a trademark 25-yard drive, while Cuthbert went close again when she almost placed home long range drive into the bottom corner with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Gemma Grainger’s Wales outfit ended the game stronger though and forced Lee Gibson into an excellent save as she palmed away Fishlock’s goal-bound free kick after Nicola Docherty was adjudged to have fouled on the edge of the area.

In the end though, both sides were forced to settle for a draw with the result, leaving Scotland with a disappointing third-placed finish in the Pinatar Cup.

Scotland: Gibson, Docherty, Brown (Smith), Howard, Corsie, Kerr (Arthur), Davidson (Hanson), Cuthbert, Weir, Emslie (Hay), Harrison (Thomas).