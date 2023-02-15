Scotland opened their Pinatar Cup campaign in frustrating fashion as they lost 2-0 to Iceland despite creating a host of chances.

A frustrated Scotland were made to pay after missing a host of chances in Murcia (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

It turned out to be a testing afternoon in Spain as two quickfire goals from Iceland’s Ólöf Sigríður Kristinsdóttir saw Scotland start their Pinatar Cup campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Iceland.

In Scotland’s first game of the new year, Pedro Martinez Losa handed starts to Brogan Hay and in-form Aston Villa forward Kirsty Hanson while Rachel Corsie and Sophie Howard were paired together at the heart of the defence.

After a quiet opening period, the game would burst into life when tireless pressing from Fiona Brown allowed Caroline Weir to present Claire Emslie with a golden opportunity to open the scoring but the striker saw her effort sail over the bar.

A superb Erin Cuthbert corner shortly afterwards saw a Howard header cannon back off post, while defensive partner Corsie missed a golden opportunity seconds later when she fired wide from close range.

Scotland continued to dominate and should have went ahead when Caroline Weir cleverly stole the ball from Ingibjörg Sigurðardóttir and forced Sandra Sigurðardóttir into an excellent save – the rebound would fall perfectly for Hay but she dragged her effort agonisingly wide.

Emslie would go close again just before the break when she fired a half volley over the bar before Amanda Andradóttir almost scored against the run of play when her 20-yard drive whistled past Lee Gibson’s left hand post.

And, typically, Scotland were made to pay just five minutes into the second half when teenage forward Kristinsdóttir fired in two superb goals within a minute of each other – both of which were Iceland’s first shots on target.

Scotland would then continue to control large spells in the game with substitutes Lauren Davidson and Abi Harrison both going close, however, it would be to no avail as Iceland stood firm to take the win and frustrate Scotland.