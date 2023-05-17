Caroline Weir shows off her Glen's SFWA Women's International Player of the Year.

Impatient toots, a long queue of traffic piling up behind her and locals quick to shout their frustrations caused a quiet panic. If there was a realisation that the language and culture of a new city meant the everyday presented challenges previously unthought of then so far a car-park barrier has proved to be the only impediment for the Scottish midfielder who has excelled in her inaugural season at Real Madrid.

“I went to pick my Mum up at the airport and got stuck at a pay barrier,” explained the 27-year-old. “Everyone was shouting in Spanish behind me – it is just one lane – and they were all beeping their horns and honking away. There was no-one to help or a buzzer to press and I was really stressed out.”

On the pitch, the Scotland internationalist has made it look easy. So far she can claim a haul of 19 league goals and 12 assists as well as 6 goals in the Champions League. To give some of those numbers their context, twice Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, the Barcelona midfielder who is widely regarded to be the best in the world, has never netted more than 18 in a league campaign. After just one season, Weir is Madrid’s second highest goalscorer of all time.

It is keeping such company that was the catalyst behind Weir’s move from Manchester City last summer to Madrid. The Spanish giants remain in the slipstream of a Barca side who have dominated the women’s game but Weir is confident that the gap between the two is increasingly tighter.

“It was always an objective of mine for as long as I can remember to try and become one of the best players in the world,” said Weir. “I know that is a very subjective thing but I have always had the drive to want to keep pushing myself and coming out of my comfort zones. It was really important to me that making the move to Madrid wasn’t about coming here for the sun and for a different lifestyle but rather I was coming to push myself and compete . There is a process to follow and next season I hope that I am going one step further but definitely for me it is about competing at the highest level I possibly can and about having silverware to show for it.”

If she has become a talisman this term for Madrid, it is a title she has become comfortable with when sporting international colours. Little wonder then that she was unperturbed as Scotland were handed a daunting Nation’s League draw that will see them up against England, The Netherlands and Belgium. “I think it’s great – bring it on,” she said. “I want to play the best. It is what we need, to go and play against the very best.”

Weir has also maintained that Hampden needs to be the showcase for the women’s game, domestically and internationally. There are arguments presented as to why the game should be moved to a smaller ground because the national stadium does not sell out, with Weir dismissing that viewpoint. “We are not at a stage where we are selling out games but it takes time,” she said. “We are playing catch-up. But that argument irritates me. People forget that women’s football was actually banned for a long time.