Angus Gunn given no Scotland guarantees - 'we just had an honest conversation about where his head was'

Steve Clarke has stressed there were no guarantees handed to Angus Gunn to convince the new Scotland goalkeeper to switch nationality from England ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.

Alan Pattullo
By Alan Pattullo
Published 14th Mar 2023, 22:30 GMT
Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn has been called into the Scotland squad for the first time.
The 27-year-old son of former Scotland international goalkeeper Bryan has been named in Clarke’s latest squad after being capped by England Under-21s. Gunn had hoped to make the step up to the full England squad but has now been persuaded to continue his international career with Scotland, for whom his father won six caps between 1990 and 1994. “There are no guarantees,” said Clarke. “I (only) said I would pick him in the squad.”

The Scotland manager admitted that Gunn, as with recent convert Che Adams, had rejected previous advances in order to concentrate on their England international prospects. Although both his parents are Scottish, Gunn was born in Norwich, where his father played at the time.

“We just had an honest conversation about where his head was, what he was thinking,” explained Clarke. “He was quite honest. He didn’t feel he was in a position to commit when he was asked before. He was born in England and wanted to see how it panned out. He’d been through the English FA system, which a lot of players have done. He probably thinks that playing for Scotland is his best chance to play international football. That’s a conversation I’ve had with other players and that’s just the reality of it. He has decided to come and play for us and it gives more options and more competition in that area, where I feel we are a little bit light.”

Clarke revealed he is still on the lookout for other ‘keepers to challenge the uncapped trio of Gunn, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly as usual first choice Craig Gordon recovers from serious injury. The Hearts captain has played every minute of Scotland’s past 17 internationals, the most recent being the 2-1 defeat by Turkey in November, but is sidelined until the start of next season following a double leg-break he suffered on Christmas Eve against Dundee United at Tannadice.

