Angus Gunn confirms Scotland defection with Norwich goalkeeper set for call-up for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn has confirmed that he has switched allegiances to play for Scotland.

Angus Gunn of Norwich City is set to be called in the Scotland squad.

The 27-year-old has been capped by England and under-21 level and has twice turned down the opportunity to represent Scotland when under Alex McLeish, but after fresh discussions with current boss Steve Clarke, Gunn has decided to accept the call and is likely to be named in Tuesday’s squad. He could make his debut later this month in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.

The No 1 spot is currently up for grabs after regular goalkeeper Craig Gordon broke his leg while playing for Hearts in December. While Zander Clark, Jon McLaughlin and Liam Kelly are also in contention for the gloves, Gunn looks set to be chosen for the upcoming matches. He would follow in the footsteps of his father Bryan, who won six caps for Scotland in his playing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a meeting with the manager (Clarke) a couple of months ago,” Gunn said. "I've spoken to him a few times, and I've decided to change allegiances. I'm available for the squad, I don't think they've announced it yet so hopefully I can get into it, It's exciting times for me. It's a time in my career where I want to be playing lots of games. I don't feel like when people have spoken about it before that I've been playing regularly enough to play for Scotland.