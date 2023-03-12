Angus Gunn confirms Scotland defection with Norwich goalkeeper set for call-up for Euro 2024 qualifiers

The 27-year-old has been capped by England and under-21 level and has twice turned down the opportunity to represent Scotland when under Alex McLeish, but after fresh discussions with current boss Steve Clarke, Gunn has decided to accept the call and is likely to be named in Tuesday’s squad. He could make his debut later this month in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.
The No 1 spot is currently up for grabs after regular goalkeeper Craig Gordon broke his leg while playing for Hearts in December. While Zander Clark, Jon McLaughlin and Liam Kelly are also in contention for the gloves, Gunn looks set to be chosen for the upcoming matches. He would follow in the footsteps of his father Bryan, who won six caps for Scotland in his playing career.
"I had a meeting with the manager (Clarke) a couple of months ago,” Gunn said. "I've spoken to him a few times, and I've decided to change allegiances. I'm available for the squad, I don't think they've announced it yet so hopefully I can get into it, It's exciting times for me. It's a time in my career where I want to be playing lots of games. I don't feel like when people have spoken about it before that I've been playing regularly enough to play for Scotland.
Adding in an interview with the Pink Un, Gunn said current Scottish club team-mates Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley also played a part. "I've never really been thinking about it and I've never had a conversation with anyone from the team before,” revealed Gunn. “It was a really good conversation with the manager and Grant and Kenny always speak to me about the group and how positive it is. My dad is happy as well because he's a big Scotsman. I want to push myself. I don't feel that I've warranted any international recognition in the last couple of years but I feel that I'm playing regularly and trying to find that consistency that now is the right time to step into it and hopefully do a good job."