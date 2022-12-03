In defying the odds, Australia spent their time in Qatar proving that team work, togetherness, solid preparation, pride, heart and endeavour can pepper holes in perceived limitations and help exceed expectations.

But, when up against gods of the game, rather than mere mortals, sometimes those commodities are just not good enough.

Bookending marvellous results against Tunisia and Denmark - the first time they had registered two wins at a World Cup - they came up short against France in their opening game as the feints and pace of Kylian Mbappe gave them a difficult 90 minutes and then rounded off their tournament with a Lionel Messi-inspired defeat against Argentina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if they walked off the pitch with heads spinning from their experience against the Europeans, they would have strode out of the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan with heads held high.

Lionel Messi of Argentina battles for possession with Kye Rowles of Australia during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, their clubs can expect to reap the benefits of their World Cup journey, as they return with extra belief, the adrenaline rush and feelgood factor that comes from the experience of pitting your wits against the world’s best and proving your worth in such company.

They lost the match but, unlike so many who are confronted by the mercurial genius of Messi, they kept their discipline and deserve great credit for the way they were able to stand their ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A side which included four Scottish Premiership players in the starting line-up, with St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus joining Dundee United’s Aziz Behich, and Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy and Hearts defender Kye Rowles, who have caught the eye already on this stage, the Socceroos were a side making their first appearance in the last 16 since 2006.

But there was nothing in their play to suggest they were worried about the task in front of them as they faced up to arguably the greatest player ever and a team that had started the World Cup as one of the bookies’ favourites to lift the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, their preparation and tactics looked spot on as they curtailed Argentina for most of the first half, doubling up when necessary, grafting hard to do so, and still staying organised and compact.

Keeping things narrow, they presented Messi with no time and space as he attempted to pull the strings and combine with Argentina’s other attacking options to conjure up a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he ran at the box, he came up against a gold and green brick wall. If he found a door slightly ajar, it was quickly slammed shut in his face.

Baccus had been tasked with crowding out the Argentina captain - Messi’s 100th game in that role - and, patrolling the midfield, alongside Mooy, who has covered more ground and won more tackles than any of his team-mates in the preceding games, and whether he normally has the wee magician on a pedestal or not, he was quick to indicate he had no intention of standing on ceremony in this one. Not with a quarter-final spot at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using his physicality, there were a couple of niggling tackles in the opening minutes showing that reputations could not cow the Aussies.

Mooy and Rowles stayed disciplined as the well-drilled Aussie side pressed from the front and made their rivals work hard for every metre gained, squeezing them tighter and tighter as they moved up field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t an onslaught, though, as Graham Arnold’s side grew into the game, fighting for every ball and chasing down every break.

Bursting forward the Tannadice-based left-back was defensively-strong and he was a threat going forward, getting up into the box and posing questions, albeit ones the favourites were capable of answering, denying them a clearcut shot on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same could be said at the other end of the pitch, though, as the Scottish-based players contributed to a display that will have a number of teams weighing up moves for the men who, until a couple of weeks ago, had been quietly plying their trade in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Paisley.

But, if Australia’s successes come as a collective, where the sum of the parts counts for more than each individual component, Messi is a man who can turn games on his own. And, in the 35th minute he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argentina needed something special to break Australia’s resolve, as players lined up to demand all comers beat one player, then another, then another, Messi injected pace and drive, playing a one-two just inside the box and with one wee touch set himself and then curled a delightful effort into the net.

The second goal, after Socceroos Matty Ryan was panicked into an error and Alvarez capitalised, might have been enough to knock the stuffing out of some teams but resilience has been a key element in all the Australian’s performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remained focused, even as Messi stepped up his involvement and danced and directed, and they kept on fighting.

Having pulled one back through a 77th minute deflected goal, there was a brief moment when it was an Aussie, not Argentina’s current No 10l who threatened to emulate Diego Maradona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wit 10 minutes remaining, Behich tapped into his inner Diego, and like a kid dribbling past cones, he dipped a shoulder and bobbed and weaved his way past one defender, and burst between another three as he homed in on goal. It was all set up for the fairytale moment but a brilliant last ditch tackle burst the bubble.

Australian hopes of extending their World Cup, even for an extra 30 minutes, were thwarted and although they were beaten by the better team, the players will now return to their clubs where they can expect a positive reception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor