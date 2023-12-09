Dream of two halves: Playing for Scotland, beating England, as part of the Scottish Seniors over 50s football team

I was fortunate enough to be one of this tartan band of brothers, who flew across the world to participate in the Samui International Masters tournament, and came home with a medal. Sadly, it was silver rather than gold, but we could hold our heads up very high after being edged out 2-1 by Iran in an epic final, and we can forever treasure the knowledge that we beat England to get there.The Scotland Seniors football team is an assortment of ex-professionals and semi-pro players, and it was an honour and privilege for me to be among the class of 2023. This was my first taste of the World Seniors or Masters events, but for some of my more seasoned team-mates, it was their seventh or eighth tournament – and a first foray since 2019, pre-pandemic.The roots of the Scottish Seniors stretch back to 2011, when founder Alan McTurk first took a national team to Thailand to compete in the over-38s World Cup. Scotland have regularly been represented since then, but the age composition of the current squad persuaded Scotland to bypass the June tournament and instead opt for the over-50s ‘Masters’ version in November, on the beautiful island of Koh Samui.A party of 18 flew out from Glasgow airport, with one notable absentee – Alan, who needed to stay at home to recuperate from a health scare. As a squad, we already had plenty motivation to go out there and give it our best shot, but the message was clear: ‘Let’s do it for Alan!’With Alan’s best wishes ringing in our ears, the team this time departed under the leadership of former Dunfermline Athletic pair Paul Donnelly and Grant Tierney, the latter of whom would don his boots at the tender age of 62 to play a key part in our success.For me, ten years younger than Grant, this was a thrilling experience from the first moment to last. I was one of six new recruits to the squad, and we were all made instantly welcome, albeit with the caveat/threat that all newbies would be required at some stage of the trip to stand up in front of the whole group and sing an initiation song. Damn, I knew there must be a catch!The journey was arduous, comprising three flights, first to Dubai, then Bangkok, then Samui, so by the time we arrived at our Chaweng base on the island, it was bedtime, then up bright and early for our first look at the Maraleina Sports Complex which would host the tournament, and a first training session together.I had been forewarned of the heat and humidity, but words were insufficient to prepare me for such intense conditions – particularly when I’d been doing the bulk of my pre-tournament fitness regime in the cooler climes of Leith. The first couple of runs literally took my breath away, and within seconds the sweat was lashing out of every pore. Staying hydrated was clearly the key to lasting the course. Run, sweat, rehydrate, repeat.On our return to our beach-side hotel, we headed straight for a group cool-down in the sea, which brought bemused looks from tourists and locals alike. All great for morale though, especially with game No 1 against hot favourites and holders Iran less than 24 hours away.Grant and Paul added just the right balance of laughs and leisure time in amongst our day-to-day football routine, but when we gathered in the reception to board our minibuses to our tournament opener, there was an assured air of professionalism and focus. The tunes blared out our boombox, and to further stir the heart and concentrate the mind, one of the team, the shy and retiring Stuart Cameron gave a rendition of Flower of Scotland on the mouth organ.Our build-up at the sports complex was calm and measured. The team and tactics were revealed and explained, and the boys embraced the challenge. This was it, all these months of preparation and anticipation had led us to this moment, as we strode out to the centre circle to line up for the National Anthems. With my chest puffed out with pride, I first looked down at the Scotland badge on my strip, then looked up to the sky to think of my loved ones back home, and loved ones I have lost, and savoured every second of it.Our state-sponsored opponents had a team brimming with top quality players, some of whom had played in the actual World Cup. They were the real deal, but never underestimate the depth of Scottish spirit. After a tense goalless first half, it was us – the underdogs – who broke the deadlock early in the second half through Craig Meikle. Iran threw everything into attack, and just when it looked like we would hold out for a shock victory, a cruel ricochet in the box led to an equaliser.The dressing room crackled with pride at a herculean effort. We had just proved that we were not here to make up the numbers, and when a couple of Iranians said ‘See you on Friday (for the final)’, they meant it. Not even the ice cold plunge pool could stifle the fire in our bellies.The organisers had kindly laid on food and drink after the game, and it gave us another chance to gel as a squad, particularly as it seemed an opportune moment to get that dreaded initiation ceremony out of the way. For me, a duet with my Hibs-supporting sidekick Brian was considered acceptable. So, with sincere apologies to the Reid twins, we mangled a version of Sunshine on Leith, while one of our more lyrically gifted new boys Sean, knocked American Pie out the park. The experienced members of the group like captain Jim Rae, Mark ‘Branco’ Cameron and Scott Burnside had already helped us settle in on and off the park, but now – just by slaughtering a beautiful song – we felt truly accepted.Building on our early promise, we notched a hard-fought 2-0 win over the local Samui side (another two from Meikle), and then a thumping 5-1 win over Thailand, lit up by a hat-trick from Paul Gallagher, who got a match ball to take home.Before thoughts turned to the crunch match with the Auld Enemy, we enjoyed a moving and memorable trip to a local school. The Scotland Seniors team has built a great reputation for charitable work, so it was our pleasure to go along and deliver a coaching session to kids and donate footballs, along with a Scotland flag as a memento of our visit. It was a huge buzz to see the enthusiasm and smiles on the faces of the young students, and a time to feel grateful and humble for being lucky enough to be part of this trip.For the England game, the arithmetic was simple. Get at least a draw and we would be in the final to renew our rivalry with Iran. But we didn’t want to merely draw with England, of course we didn’t. In years of trying, we hadn’t yet managed to defeat them at the Seniors. Here was our biggest chance, and I’m delighted to say we took it.Before the game, the players would get a couple of hours to prepare in whatever way they wanted before we assembled and boarded the team buses. For me, those two hours became a blur of Haribos, 90s Dance Anthems, and adrenaline. I was bouncing off the walls of my room at the prospect of what lay ahead. Thankfully, all that nervous energy seemed to work, and like the rest of the squad – to a man – we did our job brilliantly. An early goal settled the nerves, but they resurfaced when England were awarded a (dubious) penalty. Cometh the hour, cometh the goalkeeper, and our No 1 Bryan Thomson produced a great save to keep us 1-0 up. Davie Taylor, with the goal of the tournament, made it 2-0, before England fought back to halve the advantage. But we were not to be denied, and when Brian Anderson made it 3-1, we were on our way to a long overdue win over our noisy neighbours, and a place in the final.Less than 20 hours later, we were back on the same pitch, contesting the final against Iran. This time, in driving tropical rain, it was they who got the all-important opening goal, and when they doubled their lead, we had a mountain to climb. Showing warrior spirit, we got a goal back through Meikle, and laid siege to the Iran goal in the second-half, but fell agonisingly short as the whistle sounded an end to a brilliant match and tournament.After collecting our silver medals, and applauding Iran, we celebrated our achievement back in our resort with a few beers, laughs and songs. It was time to reflect on the experience of a lifetime. Caledonia you are calling me, and now I’m going home.Scotland Seniors 2023: Brian Anderson, Sean Barr, Scott Burnside, Mark Cameron, Stuart Cameron, Mark Dawson, Paul Donnelly, Paul Gallagher, Colin Leslie, Craig Manson, Craig Meikle, Stephen Quigg, Jim Rae, Allan Ramsay, Stewart Siegel, Bryan Thomson, Davie Taylor, Grant Tierney