Trump Turnberry named one of Europe's top resorts by Conde Nast Traveller

Trump Turnberry golf resort and hotel has been named as one of the top 30 resorts by magazine Conde Nast Traveller in their Readers' Choice Awards, it has been announced.

The Readers' Choice Awards take place every year, with over 600,000 taking part in the voting process, broken down by category.

Turnberry. Picture: Getty

Turnberry, which first opened as a golf course in 1906 and is part of the rotation of Links courses for the annual Open Championship, has been owned by controversial US President Donald Trump since 2014.

The President owns another Scottish resort at the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire.

Gleneagles, another iconic Scottish course, was the only other UK resort which made it into the 'top 30 of Europe' review of resorts published on the Conde Nast Traveller website earlier today.

Sirikoi Lodge in Kenya was named as the best resort in the world, with Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, rated as the best resort in Europe with a score of 99.68 out of 100.

Ralph Porciani, General Manager at Turnberry, said: “We are extremely proud to have received this award. It is a true testament to the entire team here at the resort, who go above and beyond each day to offer outstanding service to our guests.

“The fact that the award was voted for entirely by the public is hugely encouraging as it means we are impressing guests on a daily basis, as well as our peers across the hospitality sector. We’re thrilled to have been named amongst Europe’s best.”