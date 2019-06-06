The weird and wonderful Scottish traditions you might not know
Scotland has a fascinating and rich history, with many celebrations and traditions which are seeped in myth and legend.
From haggis hurling and first footing to sheep racing and coal carrying, we take a look at the history behind some weird and wonderful Scottish traditions that you might not know about.
1. Haggis hurling
Haggis hurling has gained massive popularity over the past few decades. It began in 1977 when Irishman Robin Dunseath placed an advert in a national newspaper inviting entrants to The World Haggis Hurling Competition.
The Scottish Coal Race which has been going since 1994 - is run over a kilometre, uphill through the Fife village of Kelty, from the smiddy to the school, with women hefting 25 kilo bags and men double that.
The Burning of the Clavie involves a hooped barrel, the Clavie, which is filled with old bits of tar and wood. 10 men take turns to carry the burning Clavie round the streets, stopping off to present bits of embers to houses.