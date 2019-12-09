The day snow brought Scotland to a standstill and caused travel chaos Do you remember the day that Scotland was sent home early? The winter of 2010 saw heavy snowfall, record low temperatures and travel chaos. Do you remember the snow of 2010? 1. Edinburgh The city of Edinburgh saw sub zero temperatures and heavy snowfall that brought the city to a stop. TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Gardens knee deep with snow This picture here shows a garden thats been blanketed with fresh and undisturbed snow. Location: Cumbernauld. TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Snow covered A1 The A1 near Dunbar was covered with snow, with freezing temperatures bringing misery to Scotlands transport system. TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Snow falling through the night As the snow created havoc for drivers, many people chose to leave their vehicles behind and walk home the rest of the way. Location: Penicuik Alan Wilson JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4