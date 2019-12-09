Do you remember the snow?

The day snow brought Scotland to a standstill and caused travel chaos

Do you remember the day that Scotland was sent home early?

The winter of 2010 saw heavy snowfall, record low temperatures and travel chaos. Do you remember the snow of 2010?

The city of Edinburgh saw sub zero temperatures and heavy snowfall that brought the city to a stop.

1. Edinburgh

TSPL
JPIMedia
This picture here shows a garden thats been blanketed with fresh and undisturbed snow. Location: Cumbernauld.

2. Gardens knee deep with snow

TSPL
JPIMedia
The A1 near Dunbar was covered with snow, with freezing temperatures bringing misery to Scotlands transport system.

3. Snow covered A1

TSPL
JPIMedia
As the snow created havoc for drivers, many people chose to leave their vehicles behind and walk home the rest of the way. Location: Penicuik

4. Snow falling through the night

Alan Wilson
JPIMedia
