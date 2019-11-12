St Andrew's Day: Thousands of tickets to Scotland's historic sites in free giveaway

Have your say

Thousands of free tickets for Scotland's historic sites are to be given away to celebrate St Andrew's Day.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) will release the tickets to encourage people to visit some of the country’s best-loved historic abbeys, palaces, castles and cathedrals as part of their 2019 Ticket Giveaway.

The tickets will be valid on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, December 1.

READ MORE: Police probe illegal dig at Iron Age fort in Western Isles

Over 30 top historic sites will be taking part, including Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, the awe-inspiring Border Abbeys and the Neolithic settlement of Skara Brae in Orkney.

Stephen Duncan, Director of Commercial and Tourism at HES, said: “I’m delighted to announce details of this year’s Ticket Giveaway, which offers free entry to a host of our winter-opening ticketed attractions over the St Andrew’s Day weekend.

READ MORE: Weird whalebone vessel holds secrets of ancient Orkney roundhouse

“If you’ve never visited your local historic site, this is the perfect opportunity to get out and discover Scotland’s fascinating past for free.”

Registration for free tickets is now open at www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk where a full list of historic sites taking part in the promotion can be found.

Members of the public will have until 5pm on Thursday, November 28 to register online and apply for tickets to the attraction of their choice.