Remembering Scotland's lost Saxone factory
It was the biggest shoe factory in Scotland - and employed more than 1,000 workers in its prime.
Wednesday 14 August 2019 16:43
The Saxone plant in Kilmarnock was a major employer until the 1980s with the firm thriving for decades in the town.
1. An army of workers
The Saxone shoe factory in Kilmarnock employed 1,000 workers by the late 1940s with the operation the ultimate expression of the area's shoemaking tradition.
jpimedia
2. A shoe fit for all
Saxone, which also had a network of 180 stores across the UK, made every pair of shoes in five fittings - a key to its success on the high street. The company also pioneered the use of vulcanised rubber soles to help keep feet dry.
jpimedia
3. Honest British workers
Saxone advertised its shoes as being "made of honest British leather by British workers at Kilmarnock" with the company also specialising in a high-fashion range for the European market.
jpimedia
4. A good place to work
The firm was lauded for its good relationship with its employees, who earned annual bonuses on a regular basis.
jpimedia
