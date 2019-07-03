Queen to host garden party at Scottish residence

Have your say

The Queen is to host a royal garden party at her official residence in Scotland.

Thousands of guests are expected to join the monarch in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday for the event.

Attendees are chosen from a range of backgrounds for the positive impacts they have had on their communities.

The event forms part of Holyrood week, which also includes the ancient Ceremony of the Keys and an investiture.

The Queen bestowed honours on 65 people, including stars of Scottish sport, charity campaigners and military veterans, during an investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday.

Among them were former chairwoman of Sport Scotland Louise Martin, who brought the Commonwealth Games to Glasgow in 2014, and Scotland rugby great and MND campaigner Doddie Weir.