Outlander: Scottish hotel that starred in first episode of hit series is sold

A Fife hotel which starred in the very first episode of the hit television show Outlander has been sold.

The Covenanter Hotel in Falkland was used as Mrs Baird’s B&B where characters Claire and Frank Randall spent their second honeymoon.

Falkland was used to depict 1940s Inverness in the time travelling fantasy with the village now a must-see location for Outlander fans.

Several scenes were shot in the hotel and in the square outside, where the ghost of Jamie Fraser, Claire Randall's 18th Century husband, was spotted.

The hotel, which sits directly across from Falkland Palace, was put up for sale with a guide price of £350,000.

Two local businessmen have bought the hotel but it is not yet known if they hope to capitalise on the 'Outlander effect' at their new property.

Falkland was used several times by Outlander film crews. A cellar at Falkland Palace was used as an 18th Century apothecary room, Lomond Pharmacy doubled as Campbell's Coffee Shop and Fayre Earth Gift Shop was used as Farrell's Hardware and Furniture Store, where Claire stops to look at a vase in the window.