Nicola Sturgeon talks of Scottish novel's 'profound impact' on her life

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed how her life was transformed as a teenager when she read the classic Scottish novel Sunset Song.

She has told how Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s iconic novel about the hardships of a young woman growing up in a farming family in the North-East of Scotland stirred passions about the “power of place”, what it means to be Scottish and an “inferiority complex” some Scots have about coming from a working-class background.

Nicola Sturgeon talks of how Lewis Grassic Gibbons iconic novel transformed her life as a teenager. picture: supplied/GettyImages

Writing in a new edition of the novel, Ms Sturgeon recalls how although she had been an avid reader as a child, Sunset Song “awakened something deeper in me” and “helped me make sense of the girl I was”.

She writes of how the journey of Chris Guthrie helped her understand the inferiority complex that working-class Scots sometimes feel about their own accents.

And she said the book – which explores the impact of the outbreak of the First World War on Guthrie and her family – was a reminder that “the joys and heartbreaks of our own lives are but the blink of an eye in the grand sweep of history”.

Published in 1932, Sunset Song was the first part of the Aberdeenshire-born author’s trilogy A Scots Quair. It was adapted into a BBC TV series in 1971 and a film in 2015.

Publishers Canongate, whose new edition is released on Thursday, say Ms Sturgeon’s introduction highlights “the importance of Sunset Song to Scottish identity and discusses the formative impact it has had upon her own life”.

Ms Sturgeon, who said Sunset Song was “without a shadow of doubt” her favourite book more than 30 years after she first read it, writes: “The love I feel for Sunset Song is not just an appreciation of its considerable literary quality; it is as much, maybe more so, a reflection of the profound impact it had on me at a formative time of my life. In no small way, I owe my love of literature to this novel.

“I’ve been an avid reader of fiction for as long as I can remember, probably longer. But it was Sunset Song that awakened something deeper in me. It stirred an appreciation of more than just story, powerful though the one told undoubtedly is.

“Sunset Song is one of the first books that had me utterly captivated by the lyricism of language and the power of place. I discovered the novel’s ability to educate as well as entertain.

“I experienced the reflective and healing resonance of character – the ability of a made-up person on a page to help us better understand our own lives; to make us feel less alone. Chris Guthrie spoke to, and helped me make sense of, the girl I was.

“Sunset Song is profound. It is heartbreaking, but ultimately uplifting and life affirming. It tells a story of a Scotland that, in some senses, is no more, yet, in others, still lives in the hearts of each and every one of us.”