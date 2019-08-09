MSP gets tourist view of Douglas

As part of Clydesdale MSP Aileen Campbell’s summer constituency tour she visited Douglas Heritage Museum – a hidden gem that boasts artefacts detailing the history and heritage of Douglas and surrounding area.

And it attracts a global audience with its visitor book this summer boasting tourists from Australia, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand and America.

“The exhibits are fascinating and it is wonderful to see the nationalties in the visitors book,” said Ms Campbell.

“The museum is attracting people from all over the world due to the significance of Douglas to Scotland’s story and through people trying to trace their roots. It’s an absolute gem of a museum that we are lucky to have here in Clydesdale.”

With a growing interest in genealogy plus exhibits including ancient banners, relics from the old castle and a section dedicated to the Cameronians, the regiment raised only a few hundred yards away, this small museum caters for lots of interests.

But the exhibit which attracts the greatest interest locally is a display of school photos over the decades.

“That is the most popular,” said museum treasurer Mary Mitchell. Mary has been involved with the museum since 1973 when enthusiasts were building up the collection but long before they had their current building to exhibit anything!

The museum also tells the story of the powerful Douglas family which played an important part in Scottish history.