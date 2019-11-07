Isle of Skye to get its own flag

The Isle of Skye is to get its own flag to seal its identity both at home and abroad.

A competition has now been launched to find the perfect design for the flag which will be recognised by the court of Lord Lyon, the body which records and protects heraldry and flags in Scotland.

The West Highland Free Press, Highland Council ward members and tourism body SkyeConnect petitioned the court with the proposal for a flag.

It follows similar moves by Barra, South Uist, Orkney and Shetland.

Philip Tibbetts, Honorary Vexillologist with the Court of the Lord Lyon, has visited schools on the island to deliver a to discussing the themes which could potentially inspire a flag for Skye.

"Given Skye’s iconic status, the potential for both the design and subsequent usage of a flag for the island is incredible. It’s fantastic to see Skye become the latest community to start the journey of developing its own flag to fly proudly alongside the Saltire.”

Mr Tibbetts said the flag should be simple enough to draw from memory and free from writing and other intricate detail which is hard to see from a distance.

Adults are also being encouraged to put their own ideas forward by December 1 with a shortlist of entries to be drawn up by community leaders.

A public vote will then be held in February with the flag design to be unveiled in March.

Keith MacKenzie, West Highland Free Press journalist and director, added: “Skye is home to 10,000 people but it is famous the world over.

"Given the island's beauty, history and rich and living culture there should be no shortage of ideas to inspire a

flag.

"The WHFP is delighted to have kick-started this search for a flag which all Sgitheanaich, and anyone who loves the island, can proudly fly and display.”

Skye councillor John Finlayson said there had been lots of positive feedback about the flag plan.

Skye Connect project manager Alasdair Danter added: “A flag designed by locals rooted in local culture and imagination for local use has proved successful in places like Orkney, Shetland and Cornwall. It will be great to have one for Skye.”

The competition can be entered through the West Highland Free Press website at www.whfp.com