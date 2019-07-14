In the footsteps of Kings: app brings Fife history to life

A new augmented reality app which allows users to trace the footsteps of Kings across the Heartlands has been launched in a fresh bid to capitalise on Scotland’s tourism boom.

In the Footsteps of Kings will bring Fife’s rich heritage to life, allowing children and families to interact with characters and immerse themselves in activities from the past.

Aimed at three to 13- year-olds, the free app will guide visitors along royal paths and connect with ancient landmarks as they learn more about their royal ancestors in a series of “footsteps” which will provide augmented reality on a smartphone or tablet.

The kingdom, which has WorldHost destination status, has seen a surge in visitors thanks to hit shows like Outlander and blockbusters such as Outlaw King which follows the journey of King Robert the Bruce, inset.

Using the latest reality tech, app features transport users back in time to experience firing a cannon from Ravenscraig Castle out to a pirate boat on the Forth and playing tennis with Mary Queen of Scots’ ghost at Falkland Palace.

The project involved local youngsters. The lively Jester, Jess, which narrates the trail, will use the voiceover of Cerys Paton, an S4 student from Balwearie High School, while Cameron Robertson, a P4 pupil from East Wemyss Primary School, designed the clothes.

Tourism in Fife is now worth £588 million, according to the latest figures and supports more than 12,000 jobs across the region, with international and domestic visitors increasing year on year. The project received £90,000 funding as part of a grant from Scottish Enterprise.

Councillor Ian Cameron, chair of the Heartlands of Fife Local Tourist Association, said: “It is important to make heritage and history accessible using the latest technologies.”