From haggis throwing to swamp football: 15 of Scotland's most weird and wonderful competitions
Scotland is a land steeped in traditions - some, admittedly, more unusual than others.
These are 15 of the most weird and wonderful competitions to be found right across Scotland.
1. Haggis Hurling
So Scottish-sounding that you might think it was made up, Haggis Hurling is exactly what it sounds like: a competition to see who can throw a haggis the furthest.
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images
Getty
2. World Haggis eating championship
One haggis-related competition isnt enough for Scots: at the Birnam Highland Games youll find a haggis eating competition in which the fastest to scoff a haggis is the winner.
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images
Getty
3. Porridge Making
The porridge making competition has been held in Carrbridge every year since 1994. Past winners have included Sticky Toffee Porridge and Thyme and Parmesan Porridge.
4. Sheep Racing
Moffat became the first Scottish town to host a sheep racing championship in 2012. Sheep race with a dummy jockey on their back and are trained beforehand for speed.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Getty
