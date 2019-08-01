Fire destroys former home of occultist Aleister Crowley in 'suspected arson attack'

The former home of occultist Aleister Crowley has burnt to the ground in what its owners say was a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters were called to Boleskine House, Foyers, on the south side of Loch Ness, around 4pm yesterday.

The house was owned by Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page in the 1970s. PIC: TSPL.

New owners took over the property last month with a pledge to restore the property, that was badly damaged by fire in 2015.

The Boleskine House foundation planned to open up part of the property to the public as well as create a wellness-style retreat where followers of Crowley's teachings could gather.

Today, spokesman for the foundation said: "It is with great sadness that we report that the remainder of the building’s interior has now been destroyed, and along with it important historical clues to the features of this important piece of Scottish heritage.

"We would like to thank the fire fighters who put their lives at risk to save what is left of the building. We can also confirm that this is suspected arson and investigations by the police will be ongoing. Please support us to fund emergency works to protect the structure."

Crowley was said to have performed occultist rituals at the property when he lived there between 1899 and 1913.

The B-listed Georgian building was later owned by musician Jimmy Page, of Led Zeppelin.

Boleskine house was built in the 1760s by Archibald Fraser, British consul in Tripoli and Algiers and member of Clan Fraser.

Crowley paid £2,000 for the secluded property, more than twice the market value of the day.

Boleskine became so important to Crowley that he taught his followers to focus their spiritual intent in its direction.

"For over a century, many people have considered Boleskine to be spiritually important, a magical place of sublime beauty," the foundation said.

The cost of restoring of the building has been estimated at £730,000 with the foundation saying the revival of Boleskine House will be a "loss-making endevour".

"Nevertheless, the buyers and volunteers or the project believe that Boleskine should be restored as a heritage landmark and opened to the public so that its history, spirit and legacy may be enjoyed for generations to come," the foundation said.

A crowdfunder has been launched to support the restoration of the property with a clearance weekend of the fire-damaged house organised for mid-August. Volunteers are expected to come from around the world for the event, it is understood. Money is now being sought for emergency repairs to make the property safe.