Explore 'Glesca' and 'Embra' on interactive Scots language map

An interactive map showing place names in Scots has been launched as part of a drive to raise awareness about the language.

The digital map allows people to view the original Scots names for cities, towns and villages such as Glesca/Glescae for Glasgow, Embra/Edinburrae for Edinburgh and Thirsa for Thurso.

Part of the site will allow users to submit more local names to be included on the map.

The Scots Language Centre (SLC) will research the suggestions before deciding whether to add them.

Users will also be able to generate their own road sign in Scots.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney attended the launch in Perth on Friday.

He said: "It's my pleasure to attend the launch of the Scots Language Centre's Scots Language digital interactive map - the first comprehensive map of Scotland where the place names are in Scots.

"The Scots language is an integral part of Scotland's heritage, national identity and current cultural life, and the map will be a valuable resource for young and old alike to explore both locally and nationally in their mother tongue."

Dr Michael Dempster, director of the SLC, said: "Projects like these, and the purpose of the Scots Language Centre, is to help to raise awareness of the Scots language alive in Scotland, to preserve and expand the popularity and the appreciation for Scots.

"Technology has thankfully made it much easier to increase Scots visibility and for people to enjoy and learn simultaneously, and we're thrilled to deliver this service.

"What's critical is this is not a spoken map. These names are seldom seen written down and that's what makes this project very special and very unique."

SLC aims to create the largest, most accurate resource for the Scots language available and to ensure it is accessible for interested users of all ages.

The map will be publicly available on the SLC website at https://www.scotslanguage.com/scots-maps