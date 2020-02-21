9 Scottish filming locations used in famous TV shows and films - do you recognise them?
Scotland has been the inspiration and backdrop for a variety of well known TV shows and films - but did you recognise these locations when watching them?
These are nine Scottish locations that have featured in popular TV shows and films. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Doune Castle, Stronghold - Monty Python and the Holy Grail
The 14th century Doune Castle, located in Stronghold, was the filming location for several scenes in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
2. Aberdeenshire - The Crown
The popular show about Queen Elizabeth II features several locations in Aberdeenshire. Cruden Bay acts as Castle of Meys beach, while Slains Castle doubles as Castle of Mey, which is The Queen Mothers Home in Caithness.
3. Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow - Outlander
Glasgow Cathedrals crypt was used in season two of Outlander as the inside of the LHopital des Anges.
4. Midhope Castle, Abercorn - Outlander
Midhope Castle is the external location of the Fraser family home, which is known as Lallybroch.
