23 pictures that show Glasgow's Argyle Street through the years
Running for 2.1 miles, Argyle Street is one of the main streets in Glasgow.
Linking the Trongate, city centre and west end, Argyle Street used to be known as Westergait as it led west from Trongate to the city's West Port. It was renamed in honour of the Duke of Argyll around 1751. Here we take a look back at Argyle Street events, shops and changes that have happened over the years.
1. St Enochs Square 1959
The corner of Argyle Street and St Enoch's Square site for new department store to be built by Mr Hugh Fraser.