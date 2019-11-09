23 pictures that show Glasgow's Argyle Street through the years

Linking the Trongate, city centre and west end, Argyle Street used to be known as Westergait as it led west from Trongate to the city's West Port. It was renamed in honour of the Duke of Argyll around 1751. Here we take a look back at Argyle Street events, shops and changes that have happened over the years.

1. St Enochs Square 1959 The corner of Argyle Street and St Enoch's Square site for new department store to be built by Mr Hugh Fraser.

2. August 1974 Shoppers queue at an Argyle Street grocers for sugar, available after the shortage of August 1974.

3. Christmas stalls 1997 Christmas shoppers in Argyle Street walk past a street barrow selling Christmas goods.

4. Virgin Records, 1999 Inside the Virgin Record shop in 1999.

