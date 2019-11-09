Picture: TSPL

23 pictures that show Glasgow's Argyle Street through the years

Running for 2.1 miles, Argyle Street is one of the main streets in Glasgow.

Linking the Trongate, city centre and west end, Argyle Street used to be known as Westergait as it led west from Trongate to the city's West Port. It was renamed in honour of the Duke of Argyll around 1751. Here we take a look back at Argyle Street events, shops and changes that have happened over the years.

The corner of Argyle Street and St Enoch's Square site for new department store to be built by Mr Hugh Fraser.

1. St Enochs Square 1959

Shoppers queue at an Argyle Street grocers for sugar, available after the shortage of August 1974.

2. August 1974

Christmas shoppers in Argyle Street walk past a street barrow selling Christmas goods.

3. Christmas stalls 1997

Inside the Virgin Record shop in 1999.

4. Virgin Records, 1999

