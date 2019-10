The heyday of Portobello as a resort lasted until the 80s, but has since seen a regeneration. Here we take a look back at holidaymakers and locals enjoying the attractions of the suburb.

1. Portobello Pool 1965 Sun bathers enjoying Portobello Pool TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Portobello 'Victorian Splash' 1989 Locals dressed in historical costume for a splash in the sea during the Portobello 'Victorian Splash' in June 1989. TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Portobello Beach 1961 Glasgow Fair holiday-makers on the promenade pause for a look at the beach. TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Portobello Fun City caravans 1961 Portobello Fun City was a popular attraction but is now a parking place. TSPL JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more