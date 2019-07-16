18 Scottish inventions that shaped the modern world
Without Scottish inventors, you might still be undergoing surgery without anaesthetic, using smoke signals to communicate or struggling to keep food chilled.
These are the 18 Scottish inventions and innovations that shaped the world we know today.
1. Pedal bicycle
Kirkpatrick Macmillan from Dumfriesshire is often credited as the inventor of the first pedal bicycle in 1839. He never patented the idea and Gavin Dalzell of Lesmahagow copied it in 1846 - though Macmillian was unbothered.
Though the Renfrewshire-born James Watt didn't invent the first steam engine, his 1776 improvement was fundamental to the changes brought by the Industrial Revolution in both his native Great Britain and the rest of the world.
You've got Dundee's James Chalmers to thank every time you stick a postage stamp onto a letter. He was a postal reform enthusiast and his son claimed that Chalmers came up with the idea for an adhesive postal stamp in 1837.