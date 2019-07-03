13 places around the world fiercely proud of their Scottish links

Although Scotland is quite small, it has had a big impact all over the world.

Descendants of Scots still proudly champion the country’s tradition and ceremony, with bagpipes, tartan and Scottish food on the menu. From Barbados and Canada to Australia and New York, there are plenty places that are very proud of their Scottish links.

1. Corby, England Thanks to an influx of steelworkers in the 1930s, the Northamptonshire town of Corby attracted so many Scots it was dubbed Little Scotland.

2. Barga, Italy Barga is described as the most Scottish town in Italy with 60 per cent of the towns residents claiming to have Scottish relations. The town serves Scottish food and has a Scottish Weekend in Sept.

3. Eibar, Spain In 2011, the Eskozia La Brava football fan group was formed (the clubs largest fan group) whose name translates to Scotland The Brave. The east stand sports a Saltire and the team also have a piper to march them onto the stadium.

4. Dunedin, New Zealand Founded in 1848, the settlement on the south-east coast of South Island was named from the Gaelic for Edinburgh - Dn ideann. And city suburbs include Waverley, Leith Valley, Corstorphine, Musselburgh and Portobello.

