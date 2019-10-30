12 ways you can gain free entry into Edinburgh Castle

Advancing armies have tried and failed on numerous occasions throughout history to breach its near-impregnable defences, so what chance does the average punter have, you may ask? Well, as it turns out, there are at least a dozen ways to gain free entry into Edinburgh Castle - and not one of them requires a siege engine or a battalion of angry musketmen.

1. Become a Historic Scotland member Purchase aHistoric Scotland membership and visit scores of heritage sites, Edinburgh Castle included, completely free of charge. You will need to pay for annual membership of course, but that's by the by... jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Befrienda Historic Scotland life member Choose your friends wisely, my granny always said, and she was right. Reap the rewards of being pals with a Historic Scotland life memberby enjoying free entry to Edinburgh Castle. Aforementioned friend/life memberwill need to be present. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Join the armed forces Free entry to Edinburgh Castle, parts of which are still used by the British Army, those who are currently and formerly in the service of Her Majesty's Armed Forces. Just flash your military ID card -haatteeention! jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Wait patiently for Doors Open Day Every year Historic Scotland holds a Doors Open Day that allows you to visit Edinburgh Castle for free. This year that day falls rather symbolically on St Andrew's Day (30th November). jpimedia Buy a Photo

