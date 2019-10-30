How to gain free entry into Edinburgh Castle.

12 ways you can gain free entry into Edinburgh Castle

Dramatically situated atop the ancient basalt plug of an extinct volcano, historic Edinburgh Castle - Scotland's most popular paid-for attraction - dominates the capital's skyline.

Advancing armies have tried and failed on numerous occasions throughout history to breach its near-impregnable defences, so what chance does the average punter have, you may ask? Well, as it turns out, there are at least a dozen ways to gain free entry into Edinburgh Castle - and not one of them requires a siege engine or a battalion of angry musketmen.

Purchase aHistoric Scotland membership and visit scores of heritage sites, Edinburgh Castle included, completely free of charge. You will need to pay for annual membership of course, but that's by the by...

1. Become a Historic Scotland member

Purchase aHistoric Scotland membership and visit scores of heritage sites, Edinburgh Castle included, completely free of charge. You will need to pay for annual membership of course, but that's by the by...
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Choose your friends wisely, my granny always said, and she was right. Reap the rewards of being pals with a Historic Scotland life memberby enjoying free entry to Edinburgh Castle. Aforementioned friend/life memberwill need to be present.

2. Befrienda Historic Scotland life member

Choose your friends wisely, my granny always said, and she was right. Reap the rewards of being pals with a Historic Scotland life memberby enjoying free entry to Edinburgh Castle. Aforementioned friend/life memberwill need to be present.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Free entry to Edinburgh Castle, parts of which are still used by the British Army, those who are currently and formerly in the service of Her Majesty's Armed Forces. Just flash your military ID card -haatteeention!

3. Join the armed forces

Free entry to Edinburgh Castle, parts of which are still used by the British Army, those who are currently and formerly in the service of Her Majesty's Armed Forces. Just flash your military ID card -haatteeention!
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Every year Historic Scotland holds a Doors Open Day that allows you to visit Edinburgh Castle for free. This year that day falls rather symbolically on St Andrew's Day (30th November).

4. Wait patiently for Doors Open Day

Every year Historic Scotland holds a Doors Open Day that allows you to visit Edinburgh Castle for free. This year that day falls rather symbolically on St Andrew's Day (30th November).
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3